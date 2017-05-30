Philadelphia principal assaulted in s...

Philadelphia principal assaulted in student brawl

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

Officials say a Philadelphia principal was hit in the face with a brick after trying to break up a fight between students. Philly.com reports Fitler Academics Plus School principal Anthious Boone was trying to stop a fight Wednesday between students at his school and others from the nearby Mastery Charter schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hackettstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years May 18 Congratulations 1
News Hackettstown woman sentenced for fraud May '17 Saywhut 1
Hackettstown life (Mar '11) Apr '17 Edit 4
Stanhope contest? Feb '17 WTF 1
animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj (Sep '16) Feb '17 lisah 5
Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing? Jan '17 Wondering 1
School bus stop at Acorn Street and Rt. 206 Jan '17 Isacat 1
See all Hackettstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hackettstown Forum Now

Hackettstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hackettstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Hackettstown, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,739 • Total comments across all topics: 281,481,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC