Philadelphia principal assaulted in student brawl
Officials say a Philadelphia principal was hit in the face with a brick after trying to break up a fight between students. Philly.com reports Fitler Academics Plus School principal Anthious Boone was trying to stop a fight Wednesday between students at his school and others from the nearby Mastery Charter schools.
