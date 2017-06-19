Pa. man charged with pot possession

Pa. man charged with pot possession

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: New Jersey Herald

Crossing over the fog line with his vehicle led to the arrest of an East Stroudsburg, Pa., man on charges that include possession of marijuana. At approximately 2:15 a.m., Wednesday, June 14, a Sparta police officer observed a 2009 Nissan cross over the fog line on Andover Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hackettstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking to hire a good barber Jun 9 Donnabelle 1
News Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years May '17 Congratulations 1
News Hackettstown woman sentenced for fraud May '17 Saywhut 1
Hackettstown life (Mar '11) Apr '17 Edit 4
Stanhope contest? Feb '17 WTF 1
animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj (Sep '16) Feb '17 lisah 5
Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing? Jan '17 Wondering 1
See all Hackettstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hackettstown Forum Now

Hackettstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hackettstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Hackettstown, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,219 • Total comments across all topics: 281,900,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC