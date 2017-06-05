Open house continues today at Pequest...

Open house continues today at Pequest Trout Hatchery

The Pequest Trout Hatchery's annual open house continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the state-owned facility off Route 46. The state's only fish hatchery, part of the 5,000-acre Pequest Wildlife Management Area, raises trout and celebrates the natural resources. This year's open house kicks off National Fishing and Boating Week and also serves as a lead-up to the state's first 2017 Free Fishing Day on June 10. One of the top attractions this year is the giant mobile fishing tank which houses warm-water game fish from the Hackettstown State Fish Hatchery within its thousands of gallons of water.

