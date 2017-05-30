Officials angry after vandals turn fo...

Officials angry after vandals turn fountain into bubble bath

New Jersey police are searching for the person who poured industrial strength bubble bath into a park fountain on Memorial Day. Lyndhurst Township police say they are reviewing video from various cameras in the park.

