N.J. woman takes photo of burglar trying to enter home, cops say

A burglar was caught in the act trying to break into a Hackettstown home when the homeowner began snapping photos of him, police said. Police at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday were called to the 600 block of East Baldwin Street for a reported attempted burglary.

