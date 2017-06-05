N.J. teen stole bike from one school to get to another, cops say
A 16-year-old Hackettstown boy is facing a theft charge after allegedly stealing a bicycle from the middle school to make it to the high school on time. The theft happened just before 7:50 a.m. Tuesday at Hackettstown Middle School, 500 Washington St. Police said they received a report of someone stealing a bike from a rack at the middle school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Hackettstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years
|May 18
|Congratulations
|1
|Hackettstown woman sentenced for fraud
|May '17
|Saywhut
|1
|Hackettstown life (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|Edit
|4
|Stanhope contest?
|Feb '17
|WTF
|1
|animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|lisah
|5
|Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing?
|Jan '17
|Wondering
|1
|School bus stop at Acorn Street and Rt. 206
|Jan '17
|Isacat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hackettstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC