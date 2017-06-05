N.J. teen stole bike from one school to get to another, cops say

N.J. teen stole bike from one school ...

A 16-year-old Hackettstown boy is facing a theft charge after allegedly stealing a bicycle from the middle school to make it to the high school on time. The theft happened just before 7:50 a.m. Tuesday at Hackettstown Middle School, 500 Washington St. Police said they received a report of someone stealing a bike from a rack at the middle school.

