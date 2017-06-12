Motorcyclist injured in Wantage accident
Submitted Photo by Joshua Burns/BNP - Sussex and Wantage Fire Departments tend to a motorcycle rider who suffered injuries on Newman Road in Wantage around 8:20 p.m. Sunday night. The motorcyclist was transported by the Wantage Township First Aid Squad to Morristown Medical Center with injuries not believed to be life threatening.
