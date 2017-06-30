Mansfield woman charged with theft of...

Mansfield woman charged with theft of property

Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: New Jersey Herald

A Mansfield woman is charged with taking a wallet from a purse and then allegedly "pretending" to find items from it days later, police said. At approximately 2:16 p.m. Thursday, June 22, Hackettstown police responded to Mars Chocolate North America on High Street in reference to a theft complaint.

