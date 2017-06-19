Man ignores pool restroom, urinates next to car, cops say
A man decided to urinate in front of his sports car instead of using a nearby portable restroom at a Hackettstown pool, police said. Saavedra at 7:53 p.m. Saturday was seen by a patrol officer urinating in front of the BMW in the parking lot of Hackettstown Community Pool.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hackettstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking to hire a good barber
|Jun 9
|Donnabelle
|1
|Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years
|May '17
|Congratulations
|1
|Hackettstown woman sentenced for fraud
|May '17
|Saywhut
|1
|Hackettstown life (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|Edit
|4
|Stanhope contest?
|Feb '17
|WTF
|1
|animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|lisah
|5
|Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing?
|Jan '17
|Wondering
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hackettstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC