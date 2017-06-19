Man accused of sexually assaulting te...

Man accused of sexually assaulting teen over 5 years

Friday Jun 16 Read more: The Jersey Journal

A Warren County man is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl over five years, including sexual acts performed in public within the last two months. Michael I. Levitt, 41, of the first block of Allegar Street in Washington , faces 12 counts including sexual assault and child endangerment, according to charges filed at state Superior Court in Belvidere.

