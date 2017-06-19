Man accused of sexually assaulting teen over 5 years
A Warren County man is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl over five years, including sexual acts performed in public within the last two months. Michael I. Levitt, 41, of the first block of Allegar Street in Washington , faces 12 counts including sexual assault and child endangerment, according to charges filed at state Superior Court in Belvidere.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Hackettstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking to hire a good barber
|Jun 9
|Donnabelle
|1
|Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years
|May '17
|Congratulations
|1
|Hackettstown woman sentenced for fraud
|May '17
|Saywhut
|1
|Hackettstown life (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|Edit
|4
|Stanhope contest?
|Feb '17
|WTF
|1
|animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|lisah
|5
|Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing?
|Jan '17
|Wondering
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hackettstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC