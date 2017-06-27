Making CPR training more accessible is at heart of new NJ health initiative

Is it too complicated for me? I'm not a doctor, I'm not a nurse, I'm not a paramedic. L-R: Haley Breen, representatives from Patriots' Path Council Boy Scouts of America, and Dr. Matthew Martinez Alleviating those concerns is one of the chief goals of Project Heartbeat, launched earlier this month by Atlantic Health System, which operates medical centers in Morristown, Hackettstown, Newton, Pompton Plains and Summit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.