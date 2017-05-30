Main St. work under way in Franklin

Work to install sidewalk curb cuts along Main Street in Franklin was done this week, and next week, weather permitting, machines will mill down the top 2 inches of pavement with repaving work to follow the week of June 12, according to borough engineer Thomas Knutelsky. Knutelsky said about 75 percent of the project is being paid through a grant from the state Department of Transportation local aid program.

