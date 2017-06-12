LGBT pride marchers take to Newton Green
The Newton Green was swathed in rainbows on Sunday as dozens of local residents turned out to celebrate the beginning of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Pride Month, observed each year across the United States in June. The event, organized by the Sussex County chapter of the National Organization for Women and attended by advocacy groups from around the area, drew a crowd of about 60 people, event organizers said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Hackettstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking to hire a good barber
|Jun 9
|Donnabelle
|1
|Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years
|May 18
|Congratulations
|1
|Hackettstown woman sentenced for fraud
|May '17
|Saywhut
|1
|Hackettstown life (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|Edit
|4
|Stanhope contest?
|Feb '17
|WTF
|1
|animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|lisah
|5
|Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing?
|Jan '17
|Wondering
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hackettstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC