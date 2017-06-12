LGBT pride marchers take to Newton Green

LGBT pride marchers take to Newton Green

The Newton Green was swathed in rainbows on Sunday as dozens of local residents turned out to celebrate the beginning of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Pride Month, observed each year across the United States in June. The event, organized by the Sussex County chapter of the National Organization for Women and attended by advocacy groups from around the area, drew a crowd of about 60 people, event organizers said.

