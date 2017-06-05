Indie Music Festival Held At Vasa Park

Always great music, food and FUN, and perfect for the whole family! On Sat., June 10, from 1 to 9 p.m., Groove presents an afternoon full of original music by 14 amazingly talented artists at Vasa Park in Hackettstown, a shaded setting with on-site playground, plenty of free parking and craft/service vendors. Two outdoor stages provide continuous musical entertainment.

