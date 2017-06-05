Indie Music Festival Held At Vasa Park

Indie Music Festival Held At Vasa Park

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: The Black River News

Always great music, food and FUN, and perfect for the whole family! On Sat., June 10, from 1 to 9 p.m., Groove presents an afternoon full of original music by 14 amazingly talented artists at Vasa Park in Hackettstown, a shaded setting with on-site playground, plenty of free parking and craft/service vendors. Two outdoor stages provide continuous musical entertainment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Black River News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hackettstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years May 18 Congratulations 1
News Hackettstown woman sentenced for fraud May '17 Saywhut 1
Hackettstown life (Mar '11) Apr '17 Edit 4
Stanhope contest? Feb '17 WTF 1
animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj (Sep '16) Feb '17 lisah 5
Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing? Jan '17 Wondering 1
School bus stop at Acorn Street and Rt. 206 Jan '17 Isacat 1
See all Hackettstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hackettstown Forum Now

Hackettstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hackettstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Hackettstown, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,450 • Total comments across all topics: 281,604,732

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC