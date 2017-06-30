Hopatcong man charged with possession of pot
After a township police officer saw a vehicle go through a stop sign near Modick Park, he stopped the driver, who had a bag of marijuana and a grinder in the car, police said. Sgt. James Bianculli saw the vehicle go through the stop sign on Shawnee Road on June 21 at 11:22 p.m. He stopped the vehicle, and smelled raw marijuana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Hackettstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking to hire a good barber
|Jun 9
|Donnabelle
|1
|Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years
|May '17
|Congratulations
|1
|Hackettstown woman sentenced for fraud
|May '17
|Saywhut
|1
|Hackettstown life (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|Edit
|4
|Stanhope contest?
|Feb '17
|WTF
|1
|animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|lisah
|5
|Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing?
|Jan '17
|Wondering
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hackettstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC