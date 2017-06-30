Hopatcong man charged with possession of pot

After a township police officer saw a vehicle go through a stop sign near Modick Park, he stopped the driver, who had a bag of marijuana and a grinder in the car, police said. Sgt. James Bianculli saw the vehicle go through the stop sign on Shawnee Road on June 21 at 11:22 p.m. He stopped the vehicle, and smelled raw marijuana.

