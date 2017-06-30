Hatchery spawns, collects Muskies, Northern Pike, Walleye

Photos by NJ Division of Fish and WIldlife - Hackettstown Superintendent Craig Lemon hoists a 38-pound Muskie, the largest one the hatchery has handled in its 23 years of trap netting. Photo by NJ Division of Fish and WIldlife - Eight days of netting resulted in 219 Walleyes being captured, 56 more than 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.