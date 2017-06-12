Hackettstown opens cooling center due...

Hackettstown opens cooling center due to rising temps

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: New Jersey Herald

Due to unseasonably warm temperatures, the Hackettstown Municipal Building will be utilized as a cooling center today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The center will be open to any Hackettstown resident that may lose power or does not have air conditioning. Should a resident lose power, the municipal building also will be a charging station for cell phones, computers and other technology, according to the Hackettstown Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hackettstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking to hire a good barber Jun 9 Donnabelle 1
News Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years May 18 Congratulations 1
News Hackettstown woman sentenced for fraud May '17 Saywhut 1
Hackettstown life (Mar '11) Apr '17 Edit 4
Stanhope contest? Feb '17 WTF 1
animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj (Sep '16) Feb '17 lisah 5
Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing? Jan '17 Wondering 1
See all Hackettstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hackettstown Forum Now

Hackettstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hackettstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Hackettstown, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,461 • Total comments across all topics: 281,780,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC