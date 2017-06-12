Hackettstown opens cooling center due to rising temps
Due to unseasonably warm temperatures, the Hackettstown Municipal Building will be utilized as a cooling center today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The center will be open to any Hackettstown resident that may lose power or does not have air conditioning. Should a resident lose power, the municipal building also will be a charging station for cell phones, computers and other technology, according to the Hackettstown Police Department.
