Hackettstown man facing DWI charges a...

Hackettstown man facing DWI charges after police say he fell asleep at the wheel

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: New Jersey Herald

Falling asleep behind the wheel of a car through two cycles of a traffic light led to the arrest of a Hackettstown man on charges including drunken driving, police said. At approximately 11:50 p.m., Hackettstown police received a report that a person observed a male asleep behind the wheel on Grand Avenue and Route 46. The car traveled to the 300 block of Hurley Drive where the officer made contact with the driver -- identified as Abad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hackettstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years May 18 Congratulations 1
News Hackettstown woman sentenced for fraud May '17 Saywhut 1
Hackettstown life (Mar '11) Apr '17 Edit 4
Stanhope contest? Feb '17 WTF 1
animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj (Sep '16) Feb '17 lisah 5
Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing? Jan '17 Wondering 1
School bus stop at Acorn Street and Rt. 206 Jan '17 Isacat 1
See all Hackettstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hackettstown Forum Now

Hackettstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hackettstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. U.S. Open
 

Hackettstown, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,954 • Total comments across all topics: 281,582,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC