Hackettstown man facing DWI charges after police say he fell asleep at the wheel

Falling asleep behind the wheel of a car through two cycles of a traffic light led to the arrest of a Hackettstown man on charges including drunken driving, police said. At approximately 11:50 p.m., Hackettstown police received a report that a person observed a male asleep behind the wheel on Grand Avenue and Route 46. The car traveled to the 300 block of Hurley Drive where the officer made contact with the driver -- identified as Abad.

