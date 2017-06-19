Hackettstown man charged with disorderly conduct
At approximately 2:25 a.m., Sunday, June 18, a Hackettstown Police officer was patrolling the Bea McNally's parking lot when the officer observed a male -- later identified as 22-year-old Victor Hall -- urinating in the shrubs. FRANKLIN -- The reward related to the theft of specimens from Franklin Mineral Museum grew to $2,000 Wednesday with the announcement by Sussex County Crime Stoppers that the program will match the $1,000 put up by a private citizen on Tuesday.
