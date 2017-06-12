Guadagno pledges to a fix' property taxes
Sitting in a Warren County mayor's living room on Thursday afternoon, the Republican nominee for governor doubled down on her primary election night pledge to not seek a second term if she was unable to reduce property taxes. During a 45-minute roundtable discussion on property taxes at the home of Hackettstown Mayor Maria DiGiovanni, Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Hackettstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking to hire a good barber
|Jun 9
|Donnabelle
|1
|Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years
|May 18
|Congratulations
|1
|Hackettstown woman sentenced for fraud
|May '17
|Saywhut
|1
|Hackettstown life (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|Edit
|4
|Stanhope contest?
|Feb '17
|WTF
|1
|animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|lisah
|5
|Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing?
|Jan '17
|Wondering
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hackettstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC