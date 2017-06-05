Gardner gains GOP nomination for Warren County freeholder
Republican incumbent Richard Gardner secured his party's nomination for a three-year term as Warren County freeholder over challenger Gus Bordi. Democrat G. Carol Cook ran unopposed for her party's nomination.
