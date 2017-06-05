Franklin man faces pot charges
Non-functioning license plate lights led to the arrest of a Franklin man on charges including possession of marijuana, police said. Craig R. Rothacker, 29, was charged with possession of under 50 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
