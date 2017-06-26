Four Warren County students among RoN...

Four Warren County students among RoNetco scholars

Friday Jun 23 Read more: NJ.com

RoNetco Supermarkets, operators of ShopRite supermarkets in Sussex, Morris and Warren counties, announced the scholarship winners for the 2017-2018 academic school year. RoNetco provides $22,000 in scholarships every year to associates and children and grandchildren of associates from the 7 ShopRite supermarkets and their corporate offices.

