Fire inspector, 2nd man tried to extort thousands from developer, feds charge
NEWARK -- A Middlesex Borough fire inspector and another man have been charged with conspiracy to commit extortion using threats of force and violence, authorities said. Billy A. Donnerstag, 49, of Hackettstown, and Joseph P. Martinelli, 64, of Kenvil, were charged with conspiracy to commit extortion, Acting U.S. Attorney William E. Fitzpatrick said Thursday in a statement.
