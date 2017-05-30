Dance student receives Governor's Art award
Serena Brown of the Jersey City Dance Academy received the Governor's Art Award for Artistic Excellence and Leadership. Once she was nominated, she had to write an essay and choreograph her own routine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hackettstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years
|May 18
|Congratulations
|1
|Hackettstown woman sentenced for fraud
|May '17
|Saywhut
|1
|Hackettstown life (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|Edit
|4
|Stanhope contest?
|Feb '17
|WTF
|1
|animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|lisah
|5
|Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing?
|Jan '17
|Wondering
|1
|School bus stop at Acorn Street and Rt. 206
|Jan '17
|Isacat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hackettstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC