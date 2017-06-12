At Last Minute, Guadagno Picks Gilmor...

At Last Minute, Guadagno Picks Gilmore's Nephew for GOP Chair

Newly minted as the leader of the state Republican Party, Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno in an abrupt move scrapped her choice for party chairman, Doug Steinhardt, shortly before he was due to be installed on Tuesday.

