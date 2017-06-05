Annual Hackettstown Craft, Fine Arts Festival will be held Saturday

Dozens of artists, musicians, potters and painters are expected to turn out on Saturday for the annual Hackettstown Craft and Fine Arts Festival/HKTWN Live Concert Series. The event, which will take place along Church, Moore and Valentine streets, will feature more than 25 unique vendors as well as live entertainment from local performers including Harry Noble, The Barkers Mill Band, Joe Cirotti and many others.

