3-vehicle crash in Hackettstown leave...

3-vehicle crash in Hackettstown leaves 1 hospitalized

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 3 Read more: The Jersey Journal

One motorist was still hospitalized Saturday after a three-vehicle crash a day prior in Hackettstown , which town police said was caused by a careless driving. Denon Rogers, 27, of the town, was cited for the accident that happened 9:43 a.m. Friday on County Route 604 near Waterloo Valley Road, police said in a news release Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hackettstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years May 18 Congratulations 1
News Hackettstown woman sentenced for fraud May '17 Saywhut 1
Hackettstown life (Mar '11) Apr '17 Edit 4
Stanhope contest? Feb '17 WTF 1
animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj (Sep '16) Feb '17 lisah 5
Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing? Jan '17 Wondering 1
School bus stop at Acorn Street and Rt. 206 Jan '17 Isacat 1
See all Hackettstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hackettstown Forum Now

Hackettstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hackettstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Hackettstown, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,452 • Total comments across all topics: 281,547,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC