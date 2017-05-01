X-ray room transformer leads to smoke in radiology at Hackettstown

The Hackettstown Fire Department responded about 4:45 p.m. to the call at the hospital, 651 Willow Grove St. There was no fire, and the smoke was traced to a burnt-out transformer in an unoccupied x-ray room, Atlantic Health System spokesman Rob Seman said Monday night. "Staff acted immediately to ensure that patients and their loved ones were safe and that their care was not impacted, as well as notify the fire department," he said in an email.

