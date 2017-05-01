X-ray room transformer leads to smoke...

X-ray room transformer leads to smoke in radiology at Hackettstown

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

The Hackettstown Fire Department responded about 4:45 p.m. to the call at the hospital, 651 Willow Grove St. There was no fire, and the smoke was traced to a burnt-out transformer in an unoccupied x-ray room, Atlantic Health System spokesman Rob Seman said Monday night. "Staff acted immediately to ensure that patients and their loved ones were safe and that their care was not impacted, as well as notify the fire department," he said in an email.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hackettstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hackettstown woman sentenced for fraud 19 hr Saywhut 1
Hackettstown life (Mar '11) Apr 4 Edit 4
Stanhope contest? Feb '17 WTF 1
animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj (Sep '16) Feb '17 lisah 5
Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing? Jan '17 Wondering 1
School bus stop at Acorn Street and Rt. 206 Jan '17 Isacat 1
News Concert to mark director's 20th year with Susse... Jan '17 Amy Lynn Petrie 1
See all Hackettstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hackettstown Forum Now

Hackettstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hackettstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Hackettstown, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,864 • Total comments across all topics: 280,721,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC