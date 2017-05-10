Van flips when driver grabs phone and...

Van flips when driver grabs phone and coffee, cops say

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: The Jersey Journal

A van flipped twice when a driver looked down at his cellphone and grabbed his coffee cup while traveling along Route 604, Hackettstown police said. Police said the crash occurred at 1:03 p.m. Friday when 56-year-old James Cavanagh, of Blairstown, lost control of a 2016 Ford van along Route 604 south, near Stephens State Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hackettstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hackettstown woman sentenced for fraud May 1 Saywhut 1
Hackettstown life (Mar '11) Apr '17 Edit 4
Stanhope contest? Feb '17 WTF 1
animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj (Sep '16) Feb '17 lisah 5
Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing? Jan '17 Wondering 1
School bus stop at Acorn Street and Rt. 206 Jan '17 Isacat 1
News Concert to mark director's 20th year with Susse... Jan '17 Amy Lynn Petrie 1
See all Hackettstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hackettstown Forum Now

Hackettstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hackettstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Hackettstown, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,439 • Total comments across all topics: 280,922,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC