Van flips when driver grabs phone and coffee, cops say
A van flipped twice when a driver looked down at his cellphone and grabbed his coffee cup while traveling along Route 604, Hackettstown police said. Police said the crash occurred at 1:03 p.m. Friday when 56-year-old James Cavanagh, of Blairstown, lost control of a 2016 Ford van along Route 604 south, near Stephens State Park.
