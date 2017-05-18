The Daily Rundown: Thursday, May 18
The Daily Rundown: Thursday, May 18 What's happening and what you need to know in Central Jersey Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2qVnxYT Union County Sheriff Joseph Cryan congratulates Patrolman Christopher Laver and K9 Jada of the Hackettstown Police Department, Patrolman Matthew Casterline and K9 Chase of the Hillside Police Department, Officer Albert Bauer and K9 Diesel and Officer Shannon Dinella and K9 Basilone from the Somerset County Sheriff's Office on graduating from the Union County's Sheriff's Office K9 Training Academy during the graduation ceremony for Class 17-01 in Summit. They were joined by Somerset County Sheriff Frank Provenzano, Hackettstown Police Chief James Macaulay and Sgt.
