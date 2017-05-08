Stamp Out Hunger food drive is May 13

United States postal workers Annette Wagner and Phil Nunziato, Postmaster Chuck Fantasia and postal workers Shiela Hughs and Nanette Gilmore pose for a picture outside the Newton Post Office to promote the 25th annual Stamp Out Hunger National Association of Letter Carriers food drive that will be held Saturday, May 13. Post offices in Newton, Sparta, Sussex, Franklin, Highland Lakes, Hopatcong, Lafayette and Ogdensburg in Sussex County and Hackettstown in Warren County are among those participating in the food drive, and others may join by May 13. Non-perishable food donations, such as canned foods, peanut butter, canned soups, canned tuna, cereals, rice, pasta and jarred or canned sauces, can be left by your mailbox for carriers to pick up.

