Sparta man pleads guilty to forgery
Steven Partenio, 43, pleaded guilty in state Superior Court in Newton on May 8 before Judge William J. McGovern to fourth-degree forgery. The Vernon man arrested last week on charges that he sexually assaulted a trio of girls while they were under the age of 13 was remanded to the county jail pending the outcome of his cases -- he was charged in April with attempting to sexually assault a... Pamela Parol -- the Warwick, N.Y., woman found not guilty by reason of insanity in 2013 after attempting to run over an a man whom she believed was the devil -- is doing well in treatment and wishes to seek full-time employment, her attorney said.
