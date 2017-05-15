Sky Manor Airport Partners hosts Young Eagles Rally
Sky Manor Airport Partners, LLC , in Pittstown, announced today that it hosted its Young Eagles Rally on April 29, 2017. The event organized by the Sky Manor EAA Chapter 643 was attended by a group of approximately 25 children, ages 8-17 years old.
