Seeing it through: N.J. teen collects 3K glasses for charity
Molly Szpakowski, of Hackettstown, collected 3,000 eyeglasses for New Eyes for the Needy, which recycles donated glasses for others around the world. (Courtesy photo The Hackettstown resident and student at Morris Catholic High School in Denville collected 3,000 eyeglasses for charity, completing a drive she started last fall -- and surpassing her initial goal of 2,000 glasses.
