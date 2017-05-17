Seeing it through: N.J. teen collects...

Seeing it through: N.J. teen collects 3K glasses for charity

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

Molly Szpakowski, of Hackettstown, collected 3,000 eyeglasses for New Eyes for the Needy, which recycles donated glasses for others around the world. (Courtesy photo The Hackettstown resident and student at Morris Catholic High School in Denville collected 3,000 eyeglasses for charity, completing a drive she started last fall -- and surpassing her initial goal of 2,000 glasses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hackettstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hackettstown woman sentenced for fraud May 1 Saywhut 1
Hackettstown life (Mar '11) Apr '17 Edit 4
Stanhope contest? Feb '17 WTF 1
animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj (Sep '16) Feb '17 lisah 5
Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing? Jan '17 Wondering 1
School bus stop at Acorn Street and Rt. 206 Jan '17 Isacat 1
News Concert to mark director's 20th year with Susse... Jan '17 Amy Lynn Petrie 1
See all Hackettstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hackettstown Forum Now

Hackettstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hackettstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Wall Street
  5. Afghanistan
 

Hackettstown, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,271 • Total comments across all topics: 281,101,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC