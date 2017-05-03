Possum in road leads to rear-end wreck in N.J.
Kimberly Northuop, 57, of Bangor, was driving a Ford pickup west on Route 57 near the state police barracks when she saw the animal and hit the brakes to avoid hitting it, police said. Teresa Bec, 54, of Washington, following in a Hyundai Santa Fe, couldn't stop in time and rear-ended the Ford, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Hackettstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hackettstown woman sentenced for fraud
|Mon
|Saywhut
|1
|Hackettstown life (Mar '11)
|Apr 4
|Edit
|4
|Stanhope contest?
|Feb '17
|WTF
|1
|animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|lisah
|5
|Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing?
|Jan '17
|Wondering
|1
|School bus stop at Acorn Street and Rt. 206
|Jan '17
|Isacat
|1
|Concert to mark director's 20th year with Susse...
|Jan '17
|Amy Lynn Petrie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hackettstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC