No injuries after transformer burns out at Hackettstown Medical Center

No one was injured after a burnt-out transformer caused smoke to activate a fire alarm in the radiology department at Hackettstown Medical Center on Monday, police said. At 4:28 p.m. Hackettstown police and the Hackettstown Fire Department responded to an activated fire alarm at Hackettstown Medical Center on Willow Grove Street and observed smoke in the radiology department, police said.

