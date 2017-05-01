New York City man faces pot charges
A month-long investigation into marijuana distribution in the town resulted in the arrest of a New York City man, police said. Bryan Tarasuk, 24, was charged with distribution of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of under 50 grams of marijuana.
