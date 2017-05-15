N.J. woman in critical condition afte...

N.J. woman in critical condition after pedestrian crash, cops say

A Hackettstown woman is in critical condition after being struck by a driver Saturday evening as she laid in the roadway, police said. The accident occurred at 10:40 p.m. along Route 517 in the area of Cook Street.

