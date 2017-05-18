N.J. woman dies following Route 517 p...

N.J. woman dies following Route 517 pedestrian crash

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

A New Jersey woman has died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening as she laid in a roadway, Hackettstown police said. Bernarda Cruz-Leiva, 51, of Hackettstown was pronounced dead Thursday at Morristown Medical Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hackettstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years 2 hr Congratulations 1
News Hackettstown woman sentenced for fraud May 1 Saywhut 1
Hackettstown life (Mar '11) Apr '17 Edit 4
Stanhope contest? Feb '17 WTF 1
animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj (Sep '16) Feb '17 lisah 5
Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing? Jan '17 Wondering 1
School bus stop at Acorn Street and Rt. 206 Jan '17 Isacat 1
See all Hackettstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hackettstown Forum Now

Hackettstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hackettstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hackettstown, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,182 • Total comments across all topics: 281,115,416

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC