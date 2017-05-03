N.J. man shows knife during gas stati...

N.J. man shows knife during gas station dispute, cops say

Tuesday

A New Jersey man who cut in front of other customers Monday morning at a Hackettstown gas station displayed a knife when he was challenged by a station employee, town police report. Angel Soto, 34, of Bound Brook, New Jersey, faces several charges in Warren County after displaying a knife during a dispute late in the morning of May 1, 2016, at a Hackettstown gas station, police say.

Hackettstown, NJ

