Morris County starts paving Myrtle Avenue in Boonton Friday

The half-mile project on Myrtle Avenue will run from Wooten Street to Fulton Street, the county said in a news release. The project, which includes storm basin work, milling, paving and striping, began this week, and, on Friday, Intercounty Paving of Hackettstown, was expected to begin a full day of resurfacing.

