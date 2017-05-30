Memorial Day parades, services honor ...

Memorial Day parades, services honor those who served

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: New Jersey Herald

The Skylands Tea Party will host a Memorial Day parade through the Main Street of Branchville beginning at 9:30 a.m. HOPATCONG -- The Hopatcong Memorial Day parade begins at 10 a.m. at the corner of Hopatchung and River Styx and proceeds down Durban Avenue to Veterans Field. BYRAM -- Memorial Day ceremony led by the Byram Veterans of Foreign Wars will be held at the Byram Veterans Memorial in front of the Roseville School House on Mansfield Drive at 10 a.m. The parade begins at the Byram Township Fire House and travels north on Route 206, ending at the Cranberry Lake Beach and Clubhouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hackettstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years May 18 Congratulations 1
News Hackettstown woman sentenced for fraud May '17 Saywhut 1
Hackettstown life (Mar '11) Apr '17 Edit 4
Stanhope contest? Feb '17 WTF 1
animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj (Sep '16) Feb '17 lisah 5
Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing? Jan '17 Wondering 1
School bus stop at Acorn Street and Rt. 206 Jan '17 Isacat 1
See all Hackettstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hackettstown Forum Now

Hackettstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hackettstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Hackettstown, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,629 • Total comments across all topics: 281,451,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC