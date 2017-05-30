Memorial Day parades, services honor those who served

The Skylands Tea Party will host a Memorial Day parade through the Main Street of Branchville beginning at 9:30 a.m. HOPATCONG -- The Hopatcong Memorial Day parade begins at 10 a.m. at the corner of Hopatchung and River Styx and proceeds down Durban Avenue to Veterans Field. BYRAM -- Memorial Day ceremony led by the Byram Veterans of Foreign Wars will be held at the Byram Veterans Memorial in front of the Roseville School House on Mansfield Drive at 10 a.m. The parade begins at the Byram Township Fire House and travels north on Route 206, ending at the Cranberry Lake Beach and Clubhouse.

