Mars Rolls Out Halloween, Christmas Lineups

For Halloween, consumers will enjoy Mars' new flavors and shapes, as well as an expanded line of variety bags that include Mars' brands at competitive price points and varying piece counts. To support the Christmas lineup, Mars will initiate a 360-degree marketing program featuring holiday-themed television, print and digital advertising across multiple brands, as well as FSIs and impactful in-store displays.

