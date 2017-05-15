I-80 pursuit tops 130 mph, ends with ...

I-80 pursuit tops 130 mph, ends with crash in Warren County

Read more: The Jersey Journal

New Jersey State Police chased a Hackettstown man eight miles on Interstate 80 in Warren County, according to an affidavit. A driver attempting to flee New Jersey State Police troopers nearly reached 140 mph on Interstate 80 before colliding with another vehicle, sending it rolling off the highway in Warren County, according to state police.

