I-80 pursuit tops 130 mph, ends with crash in Warren County
New Jersey State Police chased a Hackettstown man eight miles on Interstate 80 in Warren County, according to an affidavit. A driver attempting to flee New Jersey State Police troopers nearly reached 140 mph on Interstate 80 before colliding with another vehicle, sending it rolling off the highway in Warren County, according to state police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Hackettstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hackettstown woman sentenced for fraud
|May 1
|Saywhut
|1
|Hackettstown life (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|Edit
|4
|Stanhope contest?
|Feb '17
|WTF
|1
|animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|lisah
|5
|Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing?
|Jan '17
|Wondering
|1
|School bus stop at Acorn Street and Rt. 206
|Jan '17
|Isacat
|1
|Concert to mark director's 20th year with Susse...
|Jan '17
|Amy Lynn Petrie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hackettstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC