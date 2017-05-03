Hospital visitor allegedly arrives drunk to see ER patient
A visitor of Hackettstown Regional Medical Center was arrested and charged after causing a drunken scene while seeing a patient, police said. Stout at 10:54 p.m. Tuesday was heard cursing loudly around other patients at the hospital, 651 Willow Grove St., according to police.
