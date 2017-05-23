Historic Hainesville General Store up for sale

When Bob and Megan Horst purchased the Hainesville General Store in Sandyston 22 years ago, they did it not only to restore the old-world charm of the 134-year-old building, but also to strike up a sense of community. That local interaction, coupled with homemade delights catering to the needs of locals, travelers and sportsmen alike, is what Bob Horst hopes the next owners will continue now that the couple, who live in Frankford, have placed their store up for sale.

