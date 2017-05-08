High-flying fun at Hackettstown fest

The Hackettstown Spring Festival went ahead as planned on Saturday, despite intermittent clouds and rain in the area, as attendees enjoyed carnival rides, shopped at local vendors and munched on delicious festival foods. The festival, held on the fields behind Centenary University on Fifth and Reese avenues, adjacent to Hatchery Hill Elementary School, brought out children and adults of all ages as they boarded their favorite carnival rides and stopped at various food vendors that offered cotton candy, fried pickles, bloomin' onions, gyros, and ribs, among many others.

