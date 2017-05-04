Hackettstown woman charged with disorderly conduct
Refusing to leave Hackettstown Medical Center led to the arrest of a Hackettstown woman on a charge of disorderly conduct, police said. At 10:54 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, Hackettstown police responded to Hackettstown Medical Center for a report of a person causing a disturbance and learned that 30-year-old Stephanie Stout was visiting a patient when she started to swear around other patients, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
