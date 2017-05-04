Hackettstown Spring Festival runs today through Sunday

Despite a forecast that includes some rain, a full slate of activities is on tap for the 25th annual Hackettstown Spring Festival. The event kicks off today at 6 p.m. on the fields behind Centenary University on Fifth and Reese avenues, adjacent to Hatchery Hill Elementary School, and is packed with entertainment, vendors, exhibits and carnival rides until 6 p.m. Sunday.

